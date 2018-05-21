Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hits dramatic homer against Tigers
Haniger went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the Mariners' 3-2 extra-innings victory over Detroit on Sunday.
Haniger hadn't homered since April 28 prior to this contest but he ended that streak in dramatic fashion with a game-tying two-run homer off Shane Greene in the ninth inning to set the stage for Seattle's eventual walk-off victory. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a superb season at the plate, as he's now slashing .298/.379/.571 through 168 at-bats.
