Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hitting well since return from finger injury
Haniger went 2-for-4 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees and is 3-for-8 overall in the two games he's played since returning from a finger injury.
The 26-year-old outfielder missed last Sunday's contest against the White Sox and the three-game set against the Astros earlier this week due to his jammed finger, which occurred last Saturday. The Mariners and fantasy owners are hoping that Haniger can rediscover his early-season success in the second half, which included a .342/.447/.608 line through his first 21 games of the season.
