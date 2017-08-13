Haniger (face) went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Reno on Saturday.

Haniger excelled in his return to game action while serving as the designated hitter and hitting out of the cleanup spot. The 26-year-old outfielder is slated for multiple games with the Rainiers as part of his recovery from the facial laceration he suffered July 29 against the Mets.