Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Homers in first rehab game
Haniger (face) went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Reno on Saturday.
Haniger excelled in his return to game action while serving as the designated hitter and hitting out of the cleanup spot. The 26-year-old outfielder is slated for multiple games with the Rainiers as part of his recovery from the facial laceration he suffered July 29 against the Mets.
