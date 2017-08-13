Play

Haniger (face) went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Reno on Saturday.

Haniger excelled in his return to game action while serving as the designated hitter and hitting out of the cleanup spot. The 26-year-old outfielder is slated for multiple games with the Rainiers as part of his recovery from the facial laceration he suffered July 29 against the Mets.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast