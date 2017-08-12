Haniger (face) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After making it through another round of BP and on-field workouts Friday, Haniger is now ready to DH with Tacoma in his first competitive action since being hit in the face by a pitch two weeks ago. His performance following his return from an oblique injury in June was a far cry from what he did in April, and he will need to fare better upon activation to earn steady playing time.