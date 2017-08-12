Play

Haniger (face) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After making it through another round of BP and on-field workouts Friday, Haniger is now ready to DH with Tacoma in his first competitive action since being hit in the face by a pitch two weeks ago. His performance following his return from an oblique injury in June was a far cry from what he did in April, and he will need to fare better upon activation to earn steady playing time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast