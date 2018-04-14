Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base four times in win

Cano singled in his one official at-bat, drew three walks and scored twice in a 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday.

The ageless wonder's OBP is up to .578 over 45 plate appearances, an impressive number irrespective of the abbreviated sample size. Cano has gotten there with the help of 10 walks, and he's now drawn multiple free passes in three of the past five games. He's also reached safely in all but one of his first 11 contests, with home runs the one major missing element in his otherwise spectacular stat line.