Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base four times in win
Cano singled in his one official at-bat, drew three walks and scored twice in a 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday.
The ageless wonder's OBP is up to .578 over 45 plate appearances, an impressive number irrespective of the abbreviated sample size. Cano has gotten there with the help of 10 walks, and he's now drawn multiple free passes in three of the past five games. He's also reached safely in all but one of his first 11 contests, with home runs the one major missing element in his otherwise spectacular stat line.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base all day Saturday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Strong start continues Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Breaks out with three hits Saturday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Successful return to action Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Returns to action•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Takes BP again Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...