Mariners' Roenis Elias: Drilled for five runs
Elias (2-1) took the loss Sunday, yielding five runs on seven hits and two walks across three innings in the 12-1 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out just two batters.
It was Elias' second start of the season, and first since being activated from the disabled list, but this performance won't give the Mariners much reason to give him many more. His season ERA shot up from 2.88 to 4.18 in 28 innings on the season. If Elias does get another turn in the rotation, it should come next Saturday in Arizona.
