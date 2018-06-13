Healy went 2-for-4 with a couple of solo home runs in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Healy's first blast helped extend the Seattle lead to three, and his eighth inning shot provided some extra insurance after the Angels had cut the deficit to two. The 26-year-old has gone deep three times over the past two games, but outside of the power surge he's been struggling a bit of late. In 11 games, Healy is hitting just .231/.250/.538 in June to lower his average and OBP on the year to .245 and .276, respectively.