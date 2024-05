Peralta was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Seattle has scooped up Eduardo Salazar off waivers from the Dodgers and Peralta is the 40-man roster casualty. Peralta, 26, has spent all of this season at Triple-A Tacoma, putting up a 9.24 ERA and 12:8 K:BB over 12.2 frames.