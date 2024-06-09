The White Sox selected the contract of Peralta from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Peralta was DFA'd by the White Sox on May 28 after being claimed off waivers two days earlier. After being outrighted to Triple-A on May 30, Peralta has responded with three scoreless outings, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out five over 3.2 innings in that span. He'll provide left-handed depth out of the bullpen for the White Sox, with southpaw Shane Drohan (shoulder) designated for assignment and right-hander Nick Nastrini optioned to Triple-A Charlotte in corresponding moves.