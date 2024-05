The White Sox claimed Peralta off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

After being designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday, Peralta returned to the White Sox organization Sunday, whom he started the season out with. The 26-year-old left-hander will stay in the minors, where he has a 9.24 ERA and 1.97 WHIP across 12.2 innings in Triple-A.