Angels' Sammy Peralta: Back down to Triple-A

The Angels optioned Peralta to Triple-A Salt Lake following Friday's game against the Royals.

Peralta was recalled from the minors ahead of Friday's game, when he tossed two innings and allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he's spent most of the 2026 season and has a 6.93 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 49.1 innings. Michael Fulmer's contract was selected by the Angels from Salt Lake in a corresponding move to bolster the Halos' bullpen.