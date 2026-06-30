Angels' Sammy Peralta: Catches on with Halos

Peralta struck out two batters and allowed two earned runs on two hits and one walk over 1.1 innings Sunday in an appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake after signing a minor-league deal with the Angels on Saturday.

Peralta has caught on with his third organization of the season, after prior stops with the Brewers and Rockies. The 28-year-old lefty reliever saw his lone big-league action with Colorado, giving up three earned runs over 2.2 innings before the Rockies booted him off the 40-man roster June 21.