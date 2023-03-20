Murphy was scratched from Monday's Cactus League lineup against Milwaukee due to left forearm tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The right-handed hitter was scheduled to catch against the Brewers on Monday, but instead it was Brian O'Keefe who was behind the plate. Murphy has dealt with injuries over the past two seasons, and it's a disappointing development after his strong start to the 2023 Cactus League (.886 OPS, two homers in 34 plate appearances). There should be more clarity on the severity of Murphy's injury in the coming days. If the injury was to carry into the regular season, Cooper Hummel would likely be Cal Raleigh's backup backstop.