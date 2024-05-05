The Giants placed Murphy on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Murphy suffered the injury during Saturday's contest and is now on the injured list after an MRI revealed a sprain. Patrick Bailey (concussion) is also unavailable, leaving Blake Sabol and Jakson Reetz, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, to handle catching duties.