Giants manager Bob Melvin said Monday that Murphy is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks after being diagnosed with a left knee sprain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Murphy suffered the injury during Saturday's game versus the Phillies and landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. With Patrick Bailey (concussion) on the 7-day IL at least for the next few days, the Giants are down to Blake Sabol and Jakson Reetz as their catching duo.