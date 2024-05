Murphy is being evaluated for a left knee injury after exiting Saturday's game versus the Phillies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Murphy tweaked the knee as he tracked down a wild pitch in the second inning in rainy conditions in Philadelphia. It's the second catcher the Giants have lost in a day, as Patrick Bailey was just placed on the 7-day concussion injured list. Blake Sabol took over for Murphy on Saturday.