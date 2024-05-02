Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to the Red Sox.

Murphy put the Giants on the board with a 407-foot solo blast in the third inning, but the team ended up scoring just once more in the contest. The long ball was the first of the season for the backstop, who has struggled to a paltry .100/.206/.233 slash line through 35 plate appearances. Murphy is firmly behind Patrick Bailey on San Francisco's catcher depth chart.