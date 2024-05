The Giants transferred Murphy (knee) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Murphy was given a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline when he landed on the injured list May 5 due to a sprained left knee. However, his move to the 60-day IL will make him ineligible to return until July 4. The Giants signed Curt Casali on Wednesday to fill Murphy's spot on the 40-man roster and provide emergency catcher depth with Patrick Bailey (concussion) also out.