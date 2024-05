Murphy was removed from Saturday's game versus the Phillies in the second inning with an apparent knee injury, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Murphy looked to tweak his knee as he chased down a wild pitch. The Giants already put Patrick Bailey on the 7-day concussion injured list earlier Saturday and now may have lost another catcher. Blake Sabol -- who was recalled to replace Bailey on the roster -- took over behind the dish for Murphy on Saturday.