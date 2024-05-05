Murphy (knee) will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Murphy said he felt a pop in his left knee while trying to block a wild pitch in Saturday's loss to the Phillies. It's an injury that forced him from the game and Murphy admitted after the contest that his concern level is high. With Patrick Bailey (concussion) also sidelined, the Giants are down to one healthy catcher on their 40-man roster in Blake Sabol.