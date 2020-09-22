France went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Astros on Monday.

The trade-deadline acquisition from the Padres has been a hit in his new Seattle digs, with Monday's production marking his fifth multi-hit effort since arriving and second in the last three games. France has yet to go more than two consecutive games without a hit since his first game in a Mariners uniform Sept. 4, and he's slashing an impressive .297/.357/.469 in the 70 plate appearances he's logged since the trade.