France went 3-for-4 in a loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

Monday marked France's return from a three-day paternity leave, and the veteran's bat clearly wasn't affected by the brief layoff. France extended his hitting streak to seven games with what was already his third multi-hit effort of the young season, pushing his slash line to .379/.419/.414 across 31 plate appearances in the process.

