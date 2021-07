France went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Angels.

France broke the game open with his three-run blast in the fifth inning, taking Los Angeles starter Patrick Sandoval deep to give the Mariners a 6-0 lead. It was the ninth homer of the year for France, who's hitting a crisp .351 over his last 15 contests, including a 7-of-for-12 (.583) clip across his last three.