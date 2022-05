France went 2-for-4 in the Mariners' loss to the Astros on Monday.

France mustered the only multi-hit effort of the night for the listless Mariners, which were shut out by Jake Odorizzi and three relievers. While Monday marked the first time since April 24 that France recorded more than one hit in a game, he's by no means cooled off much, reaching safely in six of his last seven contests.