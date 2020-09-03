Kickuchi will start Friday's game against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
With all three of their games against the A's being postponed this week, the Mariners took the opportunity to shuffle their rotation ahead of the set against the Rangers. Kikuchi will open the series, with Justus Sheffield, Justin Dunn and Marco Gonzales to follow.
