Puk has been scratched from Monday's start against the Giants due to an illness and is now scheduled to start Wednesday versus the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Edward Cabrera (shoulder) will come off the 15-day injured list to start Monday in Puk's place. Puk has gotten off to a terrible start this season, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) while walking 14 over 10.2 innings.