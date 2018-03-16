Marlins' Adam Conley: Optioned to Triple-A

Conley was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

He logged a 5.40 ERA with three strikeouts in 10 innings this spring, and that mediocre performance resulted in him losing out on a spot in the big-league rotation for the start of the season. Conley isn't good enough to stash in most formats, as the bulk of his fantasy value hinges on quantity of innings and a chance at wins. Jose Urena, Dan Straily, Justin Nicolino, Odrisamer Despaigne and Sandy Alcantara are currently the favorites to break camp in the rotation, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories