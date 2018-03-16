Marlins' Adam Conley: Optioned to Triple-A
Conley was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
He logged a 5.40 ERA with three strikeouts in 10 innings this spring, and that mediocre performance resulted in him losing out on a spot in the big-league rotation for the start of the season. Conley isn't good enough to stash in most formats, as the bulk of his fantasy value hinges on quantity of innings and a chance at wins. Jose Urena, Dan Straily, Justin Nicolino, Odrisamer Despaigne and Sandy Alcantara are currently the favorites to break camp in the rotation, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.
