Marlins' Austin Brice: Rehabbing at High-A
Brice (forearm) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Monday with High-A Jupiter, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brice kicked off his rehab at Jupiter on Saturday, striking out two over a perfect inning while working as the Hammerheads' opening pitcher. The Marlins plan on having him record at least four outs in Monday's outing in what could be his final test before returning from the 10-day injured list. Once activated, Brice should immediately reclaim a high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen after posting a 1.88 ERA and 38:14 K:BB in 38.1 innings prior to getting shut down.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...