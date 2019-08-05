Brice (forearm) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Monday with High-A Jupiter, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brice kicked off his rehab at Jupiter on Saturday, striking out two over a perfect inning while working as the Hammerheads' opening pitcher. The Marlins plan on having him record at least four outs in Monday's outing in what could be his final test before returning from the 10-day injured list. Once activated, Brice should immediately reclaim a high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen after posting a 1.88 ERA and 38:14 K:BB in 38.1 innings prior to getting shut down.

