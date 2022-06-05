Garrett (0-1) took the loss Sunday against San Francisco, allowing four runs on five hits, two hit batsmen and a walk while striking out five in 3.1 innings.

The big blow against Garrett was Donovan Walton's one-out grand slam in the fourth inning. While the home run accounted for all the runs against the lefty, he was less than stellar in the other innings of his first start of the season. The 24-year-old has been effective at Triple-A Jacksonville, compiling a 3.71 ERA in 23 career starts, but has not been able to put it together at the big-league level with a 5.60 ERA and 45:26 K:BB in 45 innings since 2020.