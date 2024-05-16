De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Tigers.

De La Cruz crushed a two-run, 422-foot homer off Casey Mize in the first inning Wednesday for the only runs scored in the Marlins' shutout victory. De La Cruz has gone just 4-for-24 in his last six games, though he's already up to nine home runs, nearly halfway to the career-high 19 he hit last season. Overall, the 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .256/.304/.456 with 25 runs scored and 24 RBI, both team highs, through his first 194 plate appearances this year.