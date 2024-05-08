De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run min Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.

De La Cruz got a hold of one against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the sixth, but the game was already well out of reach. De La Cruz has been producing well as of late, tallying nine hits, six RBI and eight runs over his last eight games. He's been one of the Marlins' most productive hitters all year thus far, slashing .263/.311/.454 with seven homers, 20 RBI, 21 runs and an 11:41 BB:K in 164 plate appearances.