De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

Getting the start at DH and batting second, the 27-year-old took Jameson Taillon deep in the fourth inning for the Marlins' first run of the night. Unfortunately, they were already in a 7-0 hole at that point. De La Cruz has a seven-game hitting streak going, a stretch in which he's gone 10-for-29 (.345) with three of his four doubles on the season, three of his four homers and 10 of his 11 RBI. The power surge has boosted his slash line to .286/.294/.476 through 85 plate appearances.