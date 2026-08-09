Phillies' Bryan De La Cruz: Playing time down after deadline

De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

De La Cruz made three straight starts in right field from last Saturday through Monday, but he's moved into a reserve role in the aftermath of the trade deadline. With the Phillies bringing aboard Luis Arraez and installing him as their everyday second baseman, Bryce Harper has supplanted De La Cruz as the team's everyday right fielder as part of a domino effect that has also resulted in Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm changing positions. De La Cruz will hit the bench Sunday for the fifth time in six games.