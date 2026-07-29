Phillies' Bryan De La Cruz: Earning more opportunities

De La Cruz will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

De La Cruz will be included in the lineup over the left-handed-hitting Gabriel Rincones for the second straight game while the Marlins send another right-handed starter (Ryan Gusto) to the bump. Initially ticketed for a short-side platoon role when he was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, De La Cruz may have at least temporarily earned himself a look as a full-time player after getting off to a hot start to his tenure in Philadelphia. He's recorded at least one hit in each of his first five games with the club, going 8-for-11 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored.