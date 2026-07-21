Phillies' Bryan De La Cruz: Added to MLB roster

The Phillies recalled De La Cruz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 29-year-old exercised the opt-out in his minor-league contract with the Phillies but quickly re-signed and was added to the 40-man roster in early July, and he'll now get his first look in the majors this season. De La Cruz has 12 homers with an .806 OPS in 84 games with the IronPigs this year, but he hasn't seen significant MLB action since he posted a .654 OPS across 149 games between Pittsburgh and Miami in 2024.