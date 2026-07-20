Phillies' Bryan De La Cruz: Set for promotion Tuesday

The Phillies will recall De La Cruz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies are tentatively scheduled to face three left-handed starting pitchers this week, offering an opportunity for the club to throw the right-handed-swinging De La Cruz into the mix. De La Cruz was added to the 40-man roster earlier this month but has spent the entire season at Lehigh Valley, where he's slashed .269/.358/.448 with 12 home runs and a 44:74 BB:K.