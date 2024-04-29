De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

It was the 27-year-old's first multi-hit performance since April 17. De La Cruz has cooled down significantly, batting .205 (8-for-39) over the last 10 games, but he remains entrenched as the No. 2 hitter for a Miami team struggling to find consistent offense. On the season, he's slashing .261/.294/.437 with five homers, a steal, 13 runs and 14 RBI in 29 contests.