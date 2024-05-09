De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

De La Cruz produced the only run for the Marlins, tagging Gavin Stone for a solo shot in the fourth inning. The DH has gone yard in three of his last five games, bringing his season total to eight. With Wednesday's homer, De La Cruz's ISO sits at .205, up from .154 last season.