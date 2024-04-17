De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-3 win over San Francisco.

De La Cruz got Miami on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI double off Jordan Hicks. The outfielder would then swipe third base, his first steal of the year, before scoring on a Jesus Sanchez groundout. De La Cruz isn't likely to offer much in terms of stolen bases -- he had just four steals in each of his previous two campaigns. Still, De La Cruz has been swinging a hot bat, hitting safely in five straight games, going 7-for-21 with a homer and eight RBI in that span.