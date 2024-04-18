De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

The 27-year-old outfielder accounted for the Marlins' only run of the game with his sixth-inning shot off Keaton Winn. De La Cruz has been one of the few bright spots for Miami in the early going, slashing .288/.296/.450 through 19 games with three homers, a steal, eight runs and 10 RBI, and he currently sports a six-game hitting streak and a five-game RBI streak.