De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.
The 27-year-old outfielder accounted for the Marlins' only run of the game with his sixth-inning shot off Keaton Winn. De La Cruz has been one of the few bright spots for Miami in the early going, slashing .288/.296/.450 through 19 games with three homers, a steal, eight runs and 10 RBI, and he currently sports a six-game hitting streak and a five-game RBI streak.
More News
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Swipes first bag•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Two hits, including homer, in loss•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Three hits in Sunday's win•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Homers late in loss•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Searching for rhythm at plate•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Back in lineup Tuesday•