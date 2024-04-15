De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's 9-7 loss to Atlanta.

De La Cruz opened the scoring for Miami on Sunday, launching a solo shot off Charlie Morton in bottom second inning, knotting the game up at 1-1. He later added an RBI-single in the fourth inning, notching his second straight multi-hit performance. The outfielder finished the three-game series with Atlanta with at least one hit in each contest, going 5-for-12 with the solo home run and five RBI.