De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's win over Cleveland.

De La Cruz put the Marlins on the board with his solo shot in the third inning and later smacked another extra-base hit. He's gone deep 11 times this season, though just two of those have come in his last 17 contests. He's slashing .252/.306/.427 with 21 extra-base hits and 28 RBI through 268 plate appearances this season.