De La Cruz went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

He got the Marlins on the board with a solo shot off Ryan Pepiot in the first inning before adding an RBI fielder's choice in the seventh. De La Cruz snapped a 14-game power drought with the performance, a stretch in which he'd hit just .226 (12-for-53) with one RBI. On the season, the 27-year-old is slashing .248/.304/.412 with 10 homers, 27 RBI and 28 runs in 60 contests.