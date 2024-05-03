The Marlins placed Hoeing (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 2.

Hoeing was off to a hot start to the season with a 1.83 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB over 19.2 innings. It's unclear whether his left hamstring strain will keep him on the shelf beyond his return date of May 17. The Marlins recalled right-hander Darren McCaughan from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.