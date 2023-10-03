Hoeing has been left off the Marlins' roster for their NL Wild Card Series matchup against Philadelphia.

Hoeing was a valuable swingman at times this season in Miami, but he surrendered 19 runs -- 18 earned -- over his final 13.2 innings. Johnny Cueto has also been excluded from the roster for this best-of-three series, with the Marlins opting to carry Ryan Weathers instead.