Hoeing has been shut down after feeling discomfort in his elbow during a recent live bullpen session, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla didn't give a timeline for how long Hoeing will remain shut down, but he said Sunday, "We don't think it's as serious (as it could be), but we have to be conscious and take a look at it and be able to make the right assessments." With Opening Day less than four weeks away, Hoeing's availability for the start of the season is certainly in question, as is fellow reliever Yuki Matsui's (groin). Hoeing hadn't yet appeared in a spring game prior to getting hurt, but he's been expected to compete for a spot in San Diego's season-opening bullpen.