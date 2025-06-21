The Padres reinstated Hoeing (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Hoeing is available to make his 2025 debut against the Royals on Saturday after spending the entire season on the injured list due to a right shoulder strain that he suffered in February. He did not yield a run over his last three rehab outings with Triple-A El Paso, and it was enough for him to be given the green light to return to the Padres' bullpen. Hoeing was acquired by the Padres from the Marlins in July of 2024, and across 18 regular-season games with San Diego he posted a 1.52 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings.