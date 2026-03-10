Hoeing (elbow) expects to decide whether he'll undergo surgery "relatively quickly", Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hoeing was shut down from throwing at the beginning of March after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow during a live bullpen session, and it's now being reported that surgery is on the table. The Padres expect the right-hander to make a decision in the near future, and he's also working to rehab the injury in the event he chooses to go a non-surgical route.