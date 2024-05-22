Hoeing (hamstring) has been sent to Triple-A Jacksonville to begin a rehab assignment.
Hoeing has been out since early May with a strained left hamstring but is ready to test things out in a game environment. Since he hasn't missed much time, his rehab assignment figures to be brief.
