Hoeing gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless sixth inning Sunday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the Cubs.

The 27-year-old right-hander has been one of the few bullpen arms for Miami to have success early in the season, and Hoeing sports a 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB through 14 innings. Sunday's hold was only the second of his career, but he could work his way into more consistent high-leverage spots if he continues to get the job done, and the likes of Andrew Nardi (9.31 ERA) and Anthony Bender (8.31 ERA) continue to struggle.